Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s “Very Close” Bond With Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama

Watch : Travis Barker Adorably Cheers on Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign

Kourtney Kardashian has long believed that being a mom is "what life is about."

As E! viewers are well aware, she takes her role as mom to Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, very seriously. And now that things are heating up with boyfriend Travis Barker, Kourtney has also welcomed his kids into the fold.

A source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star exclusively tells E! News that she has become like a second mother to his 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, whom Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

"Kourtney has become very close with Travis' kids recently, especially when it comes to Alabama," the source shares, adding that both she and son Landon, 17, "have a rough relationship with their mother, and Kourtney has been a huge support system."

Look no further than Alabama's recent social media comments for some evidence of their allegedly fraught relationship.

Per Page Six, the teen wrote on Instagram, "My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?" She added, "Did your moms ask to see you on Mother's Day cause mine didn't? I'm done keeping it a secret, reality shows."