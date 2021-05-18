Olympian Torah Bright Addresses "Sad" Backlash to Nude Breastfeeding Photo

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrating Celeb Moms on Mother's Day

Olympian Torah Bright had a winning response to those criticizing her nude breastfeeding photo.

The 34-year-old Australian athlete recently took to Instagram to share a relatable glimpse inside motherhood. Torah, who welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband and fellow professional snowboarder Angus Thomson, celebrated her first Mother's Day on Sunday, May 9.

To mark the special occasion, the Olympic gold medalist posted candid photos of herself on a new mom duty, including an image in which she was breastfeeding her little one while doing a handstand in her birthday suit.

"Becoming a mother has unleashed something inside of me," she captioned her post at the time. "My prayer for all mothers, now and in the future is that they be heard. Honoured. Respected and encouraged to trust their intuition."

But according to Torah, not everyone was happy with her au natural picture.

"Reading some of these comments made me sad," she wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story, per Austrian site news.com.au, who captured a screengrab of her post.