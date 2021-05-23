Billboard Music Awards

How to Watch Tonight's Show on TV and Online
Billboard Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Fierce fashion? Check! Music's biggest names? You betcha. Check out every star-studded moment from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards below.

By Mike Vulpo, Cathy Campo May 23, 2021 9:58 PM
Billboard Music Awards
It's sure been a headbangin' year for music, and at tonight's Billboard Music Awards fans can expect to celebrate the artists responsible for those bops.

Before show time, The Weeknd swept the first round of winners announcements with seven awards, followed by late rapper Pop Smoke with four and Bad Bunny with three.

Viewers should also prepare for some killer performances from Alicia KeysPink and Duran Duran. We're already getting our karaoke mics ready to provide backup.

What's more, there will be new music too! DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos will premiere their single "We Going Crazy" and K-pop sensation BTS will perform the world television debut of their English-language track, "Butter." Dare we say it's going to be dynamite.

Awesome performances and new releases—could we possibly ask for any more? Well yes, actually, because if this ceremony is anything like year's prior, we can also expect celebrities to rock ('n roll) the red carpet. 

Keep scrolling to see the stars as they arrive, and tune in to the ceremony hosted by Nick Jonas at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp
Gabrielle Union

In Prada

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp
Lena Waithe

      

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp
The Weeknd

In Bottega Veneta

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Gabby Barrett

     

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Glass Animals

    

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
All Time Low

   

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Lil Rel Howery

    

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra

In Dolce & Gabbana with Bulgari jewelry

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Jonas Brothers

Nick in Fendi

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Marshmello

    

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Trae tha Truth

   

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Tanya Rad

In Nicole + Felicia

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Nick Jonas

In Fendi

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Migos

    

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Doja Cat

   

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Alicia Keys

In Valentino

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Karol G

In Celia Kritharioti

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Naz Perez

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp
Pink, Jameson Moon Hart & Willow Sage Hart

  

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp
Saweetie

In Giambattista Valli

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Kehlani

In Tony Ward

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Justin Sylvester

In Moschino

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
H.E.R.

In Christian Dior

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
DJ Khaled

In Dolce & Gabbana

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Rocsi Diaz

  

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Pink

  

