See Game of Thrones' Rose Leslie Ditch Ygritte For Good In The Time Traveler's Wife

On May, 18, HBO released a first look image for their adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife. See Rose Leslie and Theo James in the new image.

A love that survives the test of time.

On Tuesday, May 18, HBO confirmed that production had officially begun in New York for their upcoming drama series, The Time Traveler's Wife. The new series, which is based off Audrey Niffenegger's 2003 novel, stars Game of Thrones' Rose Leslie and Divergent's Theo James as the unconventional lovers Clare and Henry.

As HBO described it, The Time Traveler's Wife is "an intricate and magical love story" that follows "the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem... time travel." If this sounds familiar to you than you likely saw the 2009 big screen adaptation of the novel, which starred Rachel McAdams and Erica Bana.

So, why revisit this story again? The show's writer and executive produer Steven Moffat teased that there's so much more to explore by adapting the beloved book into a TV series.

"This is a story of loss but it's not a tragedy," he said in a statement. It's about a time traveler but it's not science fiction. Despite Clare and Henry's time scrambled relationship, this is the tale of a grand, ordinary love - but not necessarily in that order. This is a dream project for me. I have always loved Audrey Niffenegger's extraordinary, moving novel and it has inspired me many times, so to be adapting it for television is the thrill of a lifetime."

He later promised that the new adaption will "be the love story we need right now."

In addition to Leslie and James, The Time Traveler's Wife stars Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez. David Nutter has been tapped to direct the first season, which will consist of six episodes.

See Leslie and James as Clare and Henry in the new image above.

