Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Another baby on board!

Cheyenne Floyd, who stars on MTV's Teen Mom OG, gave birth to her second child—a baby boy named Ace. This marks the first child for Cheyenne and fiancé Zach Davis. As fans of the reality TV series may recall, Cheyenne is already mom to 4-year-old Ryder, who she shares with ex Cory Wharton.

"Life is complete, all praises to the most high," the MTV star captioned her Instagram on Saturday, May 29, alongside several images of her family's first moments with their newborn son.

Additionally, Cheyenne shared that her little one was born on May 27, 2021, weighing seven lbs.

Back in December 2020, the couple first announced they were expecting by sharing a series of gorgeous shots alongside Ryder. In the stunning photos, Cheyenne tenderly cradled her bump as her family surrounded her.

In late April, Zach proposed to Cheyenne at the couple's baby shower—adding another layer of celebration to the festivities.