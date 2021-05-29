Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Another baby on board!
Cheyenne Floyd, who stars on MTV's Teen Mom OG, gave birth to her second child—a baby boy named Ace. This marks the first child for Cheyenne and fiancé Zach Davis. As fans of the reality TV series may recall, Cheyenne is already mom to 4-year-old Ryder, who she shares with ex Cory Wharton.
"Life is complete, all praises to the most high," the MTV star captioned her Instagram on Saturday, May 29, alongside several images of her family's first moments with their newborn son.
Additionally, Cheyenne shared that her little one was born on May 27, 2021, weighing seven lbs.
Back in December 2020, the couple first announced they were expecting by sharing a series of gorgeous shots alongside Ryder. In the stunning photos, Cheyenne tenderly cradled her bump as her family surrounded her.
In late April, Zach proposed to Cheyenne at the couple's baby shower—adding another layer of celebration to the festivities.
When it comes to the newest addition to their "big, weird, blended, dysfunctional family," Cheyenne told E! News that she and her ex Cory—who also shares a daughter with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge—are more than happy to make it work. "I think for us we've always made it our mission to make things as copacetic as possible for Ryder and now for all of the babies," Cheyenne explained. "We do the best we can and we keep all of the kids first. It sounds so corny. Keep the kids first and you'll be fine but it's true."
Right before her second bundle of joy's arrival, the 28-year-old penned a heartfelt Mother's Day post, addressed to her then-unborn baby and older daughter.
"With Ace on the way, I've needed some extra reassurance that I am a ‘good mom' and every day in some form or fashion Ryder has been telling and showing me," she captioned the post. "She holds my hand through so many silent battles and has no clue. I've embraced my second pregnancy in a way that is new for me. Enjoying the highs, tackling the lows, and I truly did things the way I wanted."
"I love that I feel beautiful on days and a walking whale on others," she continued. "I love seeing my body change and knowing the outcome. I'm beyond ready for this next chapter of our lives to begin."
Looks like that chapter has officially started!