Breaking Down the Drama of Who Invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos Ahead of Eva Longoria's Biopic

Richard Montañez, the subject of Eva Longoria's upcoming biopic, is facing allegations that he fabricated his story of inventing Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

In a new Los Angeles Times investigation, journalist Sam Dena interviewed a dozen former Frito-Lay employees who claim Richard was not involved in the creation of the company's popular snack.

"None of our records show that Richard was involved in any capacity in the Flamin' Hot test market," Frito-Lay said in a statement to the Times. "We have interviewed multiple personnel who were involved in the test market, and all of them indicate that Richard was not involved in any capacity in the test market."

"That doesn't mean we don't celebrate Richard," the statement continued, "but the facts do not support the urban legend."

For years, Richard claimed to have pitched his idea to executives when he was a janitor in a Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Frito-Lay plant. His account resulted in a memoir set to be released in June titled Flamin' Hot: The Incredible True Story of One Man's Rise from Janitor to Top Executive.