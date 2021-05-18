Why Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Believe "Shade Is a Superpower" for Daughter Kaavia

Maybe some shade isn't such a bad thing.
According to A-list parents Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, their two-year-old daughter Kaavia's signature side eye is something to be proud of. In an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester, the couple discussed why Kaavia is the inspiration behind new children's book Shady Baby.
"It was very clear when she came into the world, and we all thought it was a little weird, having a baby so young to be able to get facial expressions and using their eyes," Wade admits. "But then we realized where it came from: It was a reaction to other people."
The toddler's pout has gone viral on social media and spurred countless memes—even her own parody page run by her parents! Union jokes that Kaavia can't stand baby talk and is over being treated like an infant. "Speak to me normal!" Union laughs.
Their new kids' book "turns shade into your superpower" to teach children that it's great to have opinions and ask for more.
"Shade is just acknowledging something bad is happy or something not so great is happening, and when a little Black girl can help lead those corrections and use her voice, let's do that," Union explains, promising there are also "jokes, fun and some glam" to balance the message.
Wade believes that Kaavia is the perfect combination of himself and Union, estimating it may be a 70-30 percentage split.
"She stole his whole face so it's him, but it's me," Union adds. "I feel like she got his face and got my soul."
Watch the sweet clip above for more on wine "expert" Union, tips on finding alone time in unlikely places and more adorable glimpses into the Union-Wade family! Shady Baby is available wherever books are sold.