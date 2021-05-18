Why Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Believe "Shade Is a Superpower" for Daughter Kaavia

Watch : Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Share Shady Baby Secrets

Maybe some shade isn't such a bad thing.

According to A-list parents Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, their two-year-old daughter Kaavia's signature side eye is something to be proud of. In an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester, the couple discussed why Kaavia is the inspiration behind new children's book Shady Baby.

"It was very clear when she came into the world, and we all thought it was a little weird, having a baby so young to be able to get facial expressions and using their eyes," Wade admits. "But then we realized where it came from: It was a reaction to other people."

The toddler's pout has gone viral on social media and spurred countless memes—even her own parody page run by her parents! Union jokes that Kaavia can't stand baby talk and is over being treated like an infant. "Speak to me normal!" Union laughs.

Their new kids' book "turns shade into your superpower" to teach children that it's great to have opinions and ask for more.