Why Makeup Sex Is Out of the Question for Pink and Husband Carey Hart

Pink Reveals Secrets to 15-Year Marriage With Carey Hart

Pink still doesn't need a man—and husband Carey Hart is just fine with that.

The rocker gushed to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester about her family life at the May 17 premiere of her Amazon Prime Video documentary Pink: All I Know So Far.

Sylvester asked if Pink is still "president of the 'I Don't Need A Man' Club," to which Pink had a sweet and empowered response: "I am still in that club but I just happen to have a wonderful man by my side," Pink smiled last night. "But neither one of us 'need' each other. We choose each other."

Hart and Pink have been married for 15 years and are parents to two children, Willow and Jameson, who also take center stage in Pink's latest fairytale-themed music video. While the family took it "day by day" in quarantine, Pink confessed to still feeling guilty about balancing global superstardom and motherhood.