Naomi Campbell Announces She's a Mom: See the Sweet Picture of Her Daughter

Naomi Campbell is a model, a fashion mogul and, now, a mom!

On Tuesday, May 18, the runway icon took to Instagram with a milestone personal announcement. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," the 50-year-old fashionista wrote. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

As part of the announcement, Naomi shared a photo of her daughter's pint-sized feet in her hand. Her mother Valerie Morris-Campbell also celebrated the family's special news, writing on Instagram, "Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I'm beyond thrilled as I've waited a longtime to be grandmother."

Becoming a parent is something Naomi has yearned for in recent years. "I think about having children all the time," she said during a 2017 interview with ES Magazine. "But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want."