Barack Obama Reveals How Sasha and Malia Really Felt Having Secret Service on Their Dates

Barack Obama knows his daughters didn't have it easy growing up in the public eye, which is why the former president can't see Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, running for a political office. During an appearance on the May 17th episode of The Late Late Show, the 59-year-old author jokingly revealed that his girls are probably still getting over having secret service with them when it came to the wonderful world of teenage dating.

"First of all, them as teenagers having secret service guys follow them when they were going out on dates, I think probably has shut down their interest in public service," he joked. "They still have PTSD from guys talking into their wrist microphones with glasses as they're trying to go to a music concert."

Sounds like have a top-secret team as your third wheel maybe isn't as fun as it sounds in theory.