Surprise, We're Married! Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

Here's one way to avoid having to do the "Chicken Dance."

On Monday, May 17, E! News learned that two Hollywood couples have joined the long list of duos from over the years who quietly got married without managing to tip off their fans.

The latest additions to the club are Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas, along with Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez.

As for the "Positions" singer, a source exclusively told E! News that the pair, who got engaged in December before tying the knot this weekend, had agreed a small celebration would be optimal.

"They always wanted an intimate ceremony," the insider explained. "They decided to have the wedding this past weekend because their schedules are picking up and neither wanted to wait."

Meanwhile, Justin and his former The Young and the Restless co-star have yet to share details about their nuptials. The twosome first launched marriage speculation on Saturday, May 1, when they were spotted in Malibu with bands on their ring fingers.