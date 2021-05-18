Is Pink Down for a "Lady Marmalade" Reunion? Why She Hasn't Ruled It Out

Pink is weighing in on whether fans will be hearing her once again say, "Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, da-da."
The 41-year-old singer attended a premiere event on Monday, May 17 for her Amazon Prime documentary Pink: All I Know So Far, which launches May 21. On the red carpet, Variety asked her about the forthcoming 20th anniversary of the film Moulin Rouge!, given that she performed on its hit single, the star-studded cover of "Lady Marmalade."
When asked what she remembers from her first day on the set of the boudoir-themed music video, Pink replied, "I was not happy about my outfit. Yeah, I did not want to be in booty shorts, but I got into it. Cameras started rolling, and I started feeling myself."
She added with a laugh, "Now I look at it, I'm like, 'Oh, my god, that body. Why didn't I appreciate it?'"
As for whether she would be interested in a reunion performance timed to the film's June 1, 2001 release, Pink said she would prefer to enjoy listening to a new version with younger stars. This was the playbook that her own 2001 cover offered, as Patti LaBelle's standard was updated with not only Pink but also Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim and Mya, plus an introduction from the track's co-producer, Missy Elliott.
"I want to see the reunion with all the young girls now—I mean, I heard a rumor," Pink teased. She then joked, "That would make me Patti LaBelle at this point because I'm like 185 years old."
Still, she made sure not to rule anything out. "I never say 'never' about anything," the "Raise Your Glass" performer admitted. "All the fun stuff that's happened in my life has been almost by accident."
Pink clearly isn't the only one with fond memories of "Lady Marmalade." In 2018, Lil' Kim made a surprise appearance during Christina's Radio City Music Hall concert in October 2018, where the pair teamed up to belt out the hit tune.