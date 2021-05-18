T.I. and Tiny Under Investigation for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting and Drugging Women

T.I. and wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris are the subject of a criminal investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, authorities confirmed to E! News on Monday, May 17.
The investigation stems from a police report filed by a woman identified as Jane Doe, as first reported by the Daily Beast. According to the police report filed last month and obtained by E! News, the woman claimed she was sexually assaulted and drugged by the couple in 2005.
In addition, a 41-year-old Las Vegas-based woman named Rachelle Jenks filed a police report with the Las Vegas Police Department earlier this month alleging she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the couple after meeting Tiny at an airport bathroom in 2010.
The couple's attorney, Steve Sadow, told E! News in a statement, "The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country. Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD 'accuser' has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations—or even examine them."
The statement continued, "Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an 'accuser' who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim."
A spokesperson for attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who is representing the alleged victims, told E! News in a statement, "We have several women who are willing to speak on the record. Investigations are pending."
Per the police report, LAPD detectives met virtually with the woman in April 2021 about an alleged 2005 encounter with T.I. and Tiny, which she said occurred after a man handing out fliers at a mall invited her to meet the couple at a club the following day.
According to the report, the woman allegedly had two cocktails at the club, and then Tiny offered her a glass containing a clear liquid, which the woman took a drink from and reported that it tasted like Patron.
The woman allegedly joined T.I., Tiny and two unknown women in an SUV to the stars' nearby hotel suite. The alleged victim stated that the two unknown women exited the suite, leaving her alone with T.I. and Tiny, which is when she claimed the alleged sexual assault took place. She said she had blacked out and was told by a friend who had been at the club with her that she was likely drugged.
As for the Vegas police report, obtained by E! News, Rachelle Jenks alleged she met Tiny at a restroom in Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport in August 2010.
Rachelle alleged in the report that she agreed to meet with the couple later that night at their room in the Venetian hotel. According to Rachelle, she felt dizzy after drinking a shot Tiny offered her, at which point T.I. attempted to remove her clothes, but she told him not to.
Per the report, the alleged victim claimed that T.I. forced her to go with him to Los Angeles in his tour bus and have sex with her against her will. She alleged that the next day, T.I. took away her ID and forced her to go to Miami, where she had sex with multiple women without her consent.
Back in March, Tyrone A. Blackburn conducted a press conference in which he called for T.I. and Tiny to be investigated.
"Criminal allegations span over 15 years of methodical, sadistic abuse against women in various venues throughout the country," the attorney said at that time. "This matter is ongoing and I suspect will evolve with the passage of time as more persons of interest come forward."
During the press conference, Tyrone described accusations from six anonymous women regarding alleged incidents between 2005 and 2018. The accusations against T.I., Tiny and their associates included allegations of drugging and sexual assault, including rape.
According to letters sent from Tyrone to the Attorney Generals of California and Georgia that were obtained by E! News, the lawyer represents 11 individuals—10 women and a man—who have made accusations against the stars.
In January, one of the 11 individuals, Sabrina Peterson, claimed T.I. had previously put a gun to her head. She did not specify when the alleged incident occurred.
Sabrina also posted a series of DM screenshots from more than a dozen anonymous women accusing the "Whatever You Like" performer and Tiny of sexual abuse.
At the time, T.I.'s rep denied those accusations, telling E! News in a statement, "Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don't end, they will take appropriate legal action."
In February, an MTV Entertainment spokesperson told NBC News that production on the couple's unscripted series T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle had been suspended in light of the allegations.
"Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information," the statement read.