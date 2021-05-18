Ariana GrandeMTV AwardsMiss UniverseKardashiansBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Crew Had Their Hands Full With Memorable AF Charter Guests

Take a closer look at the entertaining charter guests from May 17's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew just couldn't catch a break.

On the Monday, May 17 episode, Captain Glenn Shephard and company scrambled to assess the damage following last week's boat crash. Although the situation wasn't great, they were able to do a quick cosmetic fix since the transom door was able to open.

The drama didn't stop there as deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux panicked that he had "f--king chlamydia…again." On top of all of this, the charter guests were a demanding group of ladies, who expected nothing less than perfection.

For starters, there was co-primary charter guest Erica, who requested that the interior crew unpack all of the luggage. Oh, and while "seasick" (AKA seemingly intoxicated) she asked Captain Glenn to make the ship stop rocking in a thunderstorm.

Sorry, Erica. The man's a sea captain, not Poseidon.

There was also charter guest Bianca, who upset her peers by wearing a Trump campaign bikini. "I just hate getting political," co-primary charter guest Jess snapped after Bianca's "Titties for Trump" declaration.

Speaking of Jess, later on, first mate Gary King and chief engineer Colin Macrae were ripped into after they were caught gossiping about the guests. In Jess' defense, it was unprofessional. Yet, by causing a scene she was proving their point that this group was bound to be a handful.

This is only a taste of what went down on tonight's episode. We're, of course, talking about the seemingly out of nowhere fight where Bianca accused the other ladies of bullying and slut-shaming her.

Bravo/Laurent Basset

We have a feeling this is the "challenging" group that chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher teased to E! News earlier this month. "There's definitely one more group that, you know, for me, really stuck out," she said at the time. "I thought they were all actually fine. I really enjoyed all of them but, there were two that were definitely a bit more difficult and a bit more challenging."

For a closer look at these ladies and more interesting Below Deck charter guests, scroll through the images below.

Bravo
Impossible Request

For the most part, the charter guest is always right. However, in season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, charter guest Erica requested that Captain Glenn Shephard do something to make the ship stop rocking. Unfortunately for Erica, they were in the middle of a thunderstorm and Captain Glenn didn't have the power to control the weather.

Other highlights from this charter group include a woman with hours worth of stories, bullying accusations among the ladies and so much more.

Oh Captain My Captain

The yacht franchise has had plenty of dramatic and crazy moments thanks to some unruly and demanding guests.

For example, on Below Deck one of the sanest person on the ship is Captain Lee, which made it all the more funny when crazy guest Georgia was a little too flirty with the no-nonsense leader.

Seafoam

Sometimes, you just want a foam party.

At least, that is what this demanding guest asked for, and it was eyebrow raising to see him drunkenly partying in what ended up being about four inches of foam.

Not exactly epic, but you wouldn't know based on how excited he was.

Bravo
Defiant Delores

Where do we start with Delores?

The season eight charter guest made a splash, literally and figuratively, after she drunkenly jumped into the ocean late at night. To make matters worse, this swimming session was in direct defiance to Captain Lee's order to stay on the boat. In a first for his career, Captain Lee ended Delores' charter early and sent her packing.

However, while being escorted away on the tender, Delores jumped into the ocean. Bold move, lady.

Bravo
Memorable Modern Family

Barrie boarded Parsifal III with his blended family, including his current fiancé and his ex-husband, in season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. With such a large guest list, the crew was certainly put to work, especially chef Natasha. Not only did Barrie have no problem sending his breakfast back, but he also refused to have his family served buffet-style.

Bravo
Fighting Over James

The first charter of season eight was certainly a memorable one.

We're, of course, talking about when the charter guests found themselves bickering over deckhand James Hough. Specifically, charter guest Shay called dibs on the British yachtie. However, her boatmance hopes were derailed when pal Lexi flirtatiously rode a jet ski with James. Thus, a fight broke out over dinner, which shocked the Below Deck crew.

Cougar Town

It was ladies night on the high seas in this episode of Below Deck: Mediterranean, but as the drinks flowed, some of the women started to get a little hands on with deckhand Jack Stirrup.

Thankfully, Captain Sandy swooped in to save the day.

Above Deck Hookup

The crew aboard this ship got a show they didn't ask for when two of the guests hooked up in the crow's nest, a part of the ship that everyone could see on camera.

Cleanup Crew

Gross.

In the same episode that the crew witnessed the on-deck hookup of two of their guests, they also discovered that their passengers also had never heard of cleaning up after themselves when they stumbled upon a used condom on the nightstand.

Gumball Drama

While many guests on Below Deck have been demanding, this may be the most ridiculous request because of how random it was.

On one of the episodes, guests demanded gumballs, but not just any gumballs. They had to be colored gumballs and they even threatened to require they be delivered by helicopter if there were none on board.

Ghosted

Not every guest has found their trip to be a five-star experience, but usually they stick around to give feedback as to why.

On this episode of Below Deck, we learn that a few of the guests straight out ghosted upon arrival and fled the ship before even saying goodbye to the crew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

