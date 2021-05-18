Every Time Taylor Swift's Fashion Reigned Supreme at the Billboard Music Awards

When it comes to the red carpet, Taylor Swift is always in her best dress, fearless.
In fact, the "Love Story" singer has had countless must-see fashion moments over the years, specifically at the Billboard Music Awards. Fans might remember her sparkling Elie Saab dress at the 2011 award show or her iconic cut-out Balmain jumpsuit at the 2015 ceremony. That year, Swift won eight awards at the ceremony, which she attended alongside her then-boyfriend Calvin Harris, as well as her pals, including models Martha Hunt and Lily Aldridge.
After a few years away from the award show, Swift returned to attend the 2018 BBMAs, where she donned a stunning Versace gown. And for the 2020 BBMAs, Swift had cameras flashing as she hit the red carpet in a lovely lilac Raisa & Vanessa dress. This year, Swift is nominated for four awards at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which means we might get another jaw-dropping style moment.
Ahead of the 2021 BBMAs, let's take a trip down memory lane in the gallery below!