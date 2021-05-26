Meet the Filmmakers Behind Target & NBCUniversal's Scene in Color Film Series

Paid content created in partnership with Target

If you're looking for inspiring new films to watch, Target & NBCUniversal have you covered this summer.

Last night, during the This Is Us finale, Target & NBCUniversal announced their Scene in Color Film Series. Hosted by award-winning producer Will Packer, the series celebrates the stories of three emerging BIPOC filmmakers.

Featuring compelling stories like the experience of Hiplet ballerinas, a Black woman's journey to self-love and a Black girl taking her future into her own hands, the series spotlights excellence in entertainment and supports a more diverse and inclusive industry.