How Artem Chigvintsev Made Nikki Bella's First Mother's Day "Extra Special"

Watch : Nikki & Brie Bella's Top Mommy Moments

Nikki Bella's first Mother's Day couldn't have been more special.

At the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the Total Bellas star exclusively dished to E! News on how fiancé Artem Chigvintsev made her feel special on Mother's Day. Per the retired WWE superstar, she "woke up to presents" on Sunday, May 9.

"Artem just made it so special in so many ways," she said. "It felt like it was my birthday, he had all these plans, I woke up to presents."

Twin and co-star Brie Bella, who joined Nikki for the interview, quipped, "Presents?!"

In response to this, Nikki acknowledged that she knows that this won't "happen every Mother's Day," but enjoyed the special treatment on her first one ever as a mom. She added, "That was my first and he just made it extra special. And the love, not just the material things but the love, too."