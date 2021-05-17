MTV AwardsMiss UniverseKardashiansBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella de Vil

By Samantha Bergeson May 17, 2021 6:33 PMTags
Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back—and more fashionable than ever. 

E! News' Daily Pop co-host Lilliana Vazquez exclusively spoke with Cruella stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson about the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film 101 Dalmatians. Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.

"It was fantastic. I really loved it," Stone gushed about showing the origin story of Cruella. "I also loved that she's kind of embracing her nature, the story of nature versus nurture a little bit. The duality of those characters was really, really fun. And it made playing Cruella even more fun because she gets to really lean into that and in a way she gets to act as Cruella...She finally really is that person. There are a lot of really interesting layers to her." 

While Stone didn't bring any of her Cruella bad girl habits home, co-star Thompson joked that Stone most likely will "miss the makeup trailer" after working on the over-the-top stylized set.

Stone looks almost unrecognizable with harsh cosmetics, dark lip, smudged eyeliner and the iconic half black-half white hairdo as Cruella. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage, Disney

Cruella is now in theaters and premieres May 28 to stream on Disney+. 

