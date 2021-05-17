Watch the Powerful First Trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Mental Health Series

Watch : Prince Harry & Oprah Drop Teaser for Upcoming Docu-Series

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are speaking out against the stigmas associated with mental health.

In their new docuseries The Me You Can't See, which premieres on Apple TV+ May 21, the Duke of Sussex and the OWN mogul—along with several other stars—reflect on their own struggles and emotional well-being. The first trailer for the series, released on May 17, shows Harry and Oprah sitting down to start an honest conversation on mental health.

"All over the world," Oprah says in the trailer, "people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain."

Harry and Oprah, who are credited as co-creators and executive producers of the series, then discuss words associated with mental health, such as "crazy" or "lost it" as well as "can't keep it together."

Oprah then notes, "With that stigma of being labeled 'the other,' the telling of the story, being able to say, 'This is what happened to me,' is crucial."