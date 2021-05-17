Bachelor Nation's Sarah Herron Is Engaged: See Her Gorgeous Ring

Bachelor Nation's Sarah Herron is happily engaged to Dylan Brown after four years of dating.
The 34-year-old standout from Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2013, took to Instagram on Sunday, May 16 to announce her engagement to the filmmaker, who she started dating in March 2017.
She showed off her ring with a carousel of photos featuring herself, Dylan and dog Rio celebrating the momentous occasion during a trip with friends to the Colorado mountains. Sarah also posted video that captured the magical moment.
"We are thrilled to share the announcement of our engagement!" Sarah captioned the pics. "In our favorite place, with close friends and Rio, Dylan popped the question in front of Mount Sopris."
She continued, "To everyone who thinks life has to go in one particular order, or by a specific time... IT DOESN'T. I'd wait a lifetime all over again—through the heartbreaks, years of self-work and countless rose ceremonies—to end up with this person. We make each other better, we have so much fun and we're going to become parents together, so we decided to do the damn thing!"
The two-time Bachelor in Paradise participant included a nod to the series with her final line of the caption. "My forever paradise, favorite adventure bud and BEST friend," the outdoors enthusiast added.
Among the members of Bachelor Nation to share support in the comments was Clare Crawley, who wrote, "Congratulations!!!!!!!"
Ashley Iaconetti posted, "OMGGGG YAAASSSS!! Congratulations!!!" Meanwhile, Carly Waddell commented, "Awhhhhhhhhh congratulations friend [heart-eyes emojis] so happy for y'all!!!!"
Sarah and Dylan have included fans on their journey to start a family. After the star was diagnosed with diminished ovarian reserve in March, Sarah shared on April 24 that the couple had chosen a fertility specialist based in California's Bay Area.
"Once we have the green light, we'll be traveling to California to begin egg retrievals," Sarah wrote. "From there, we'll discuss best next steps like; freezing and/or transferring embryos. Until we kick off, I'll be here chillin with my supplement cocktail—tryin' to get these eggs in tip top shape."
This has been a weekend full of Bachelor Nation proposals. Haley Ferguson, who first caught fans' attention during Ben Higgins' season, and Sydney Hightower, who competed for Peter Weber's roses, also announced their respective engagements this weekend.