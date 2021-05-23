17 Epic Moments From the 2001 Billboard Music Awards You'll Want to Relive

Watch : Billboard Music Awards: Britney's Hits and Misses

Before tonight's 2021 Billboard Music Awards, we're gonna party like it's the 2001 Billboard Music Awards.

In just a few short hours, music's brightest stars will come together under one roof to find out who climbed their way to the top of the ultimate Billboard chart. Nominees for the prestigious Top Artist award include Drake, Juice WRLD, Taylor Swift, Pop Smoke and The Weeknd, but before we get too ahead of ourselves... let's take a trip back in time to the BBMAs exactly two decades ago.

Expect to see many of the same artists still dominating the airwaves today, just with blonder highlights, thinner eyebrows and pants with waistlines well below the belly button. (We're looking at you Gwen Stefani.)

Back in 2001, the night belonged to girl groups and boy bands, with Destiny's Child securing Artist of the Year and NSYNC tearin' up the stage—and our hearts—with a powerful performance of "Gone."