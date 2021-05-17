MTV AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

These School of Rock Co-Stars' Romance Is Still Going Strong and Fans Are Thrilled

More than a 15 years after School of Rock hit theaters, Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli, who played students in the film, are dating IRL. Get details of their romance below.

Watch: Jack Black and Kate Hudson Play Rapid Fire Questions

These two just gave Rock of Love a whole new meaning. 

As uncovered in a TikTok posted on May 16, School of Rock co-stars Angelo Massagli, who played Frankie in the 2003 Jack Black comedy, and Caitlin Hale, who portrayed Marta, who portrayed Marta, are still very much dating. The two first appeared as students turned bandmates in the class that Jack's character substitutes.

However, this isn't a brand-new romance: The couple have seemingly been together since at least 2018, according to the couple's cute posts on Instagram. However, the commenters on the TikTok video couldn't get enough of their cute relationship. 

One user wrote, "This is the wholesome news the world needed today." Another added, "This made my heart happy." A third shared, "Now THIS is a spin-off movie that needs to happen."

Angelo, who also appeared in The Sopranos and graduated from law school at the University of Miami in 2019, recently shared an Instagram photo of himself and Caitlin on a boat, alongside the caption "ship shape."

Back in March, Caitlin, who works as an OB-GYN Ultrasound Technologist, shared an Instagram post of herself in a hospital bed with Angelo watching over her.

She captioned the pic, "Happy Endometriosis Awareness month! It's been 4 weeks since my second laparoscopic endometriosis excision surgery. I can't thank Dr. SeckinDr. Goldstein, and the @seckinmd team enough for their attentive care and thoughtfulness throughout the entire process. And, of course, couldn't have done it without @angelo_massagli waiting on me hand and foot during my two weeks of bed rest!"

While the couple has clearly seen a lot of one another in recent years, they reunited with their former co-stars in 2019 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the hit film. Caitlin captioned her Instagram photo of the co-stars getting together for drinks, "Seven School of Rockstars walk into a bar..." 

Zach Infante, who played Gordon in the film, wrote on Instagram at the time, "Fifteen years later and our #schoolofrock family is still together. Love to all our fam making moves across the country."

Rivkah Reyes, who previously went by the name Becca Brown and portrayed Katie in the film, shared the photo as well, writing, "We had a mini reunion and it rocked."

Guess the bonds forged in rock n' roll really are forever!

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

