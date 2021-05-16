Glee's Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale Have the Cutest Reunion Ever

And then Tina and Artie reunited in real life...and that's what you missed on Glee.
Jenna Ushkowitz celebrated her bachelorette party this weekend, nine months after getting engaged to boyfriend David Stanley and two months before they are set to marry. Kevin McHale, who played her boyfriend on the Fox series and is one of her besties, joined in on the fun. On Saturday, May 15, the actor shared on Instagram photos of himself snapping a selfie with his former co-star.
"We're getting married!" he joked. One fan commented on Kevin's post, "TINA AND ARTIE KEPT THEIR PROMISE."
On Glee, Jenna and Kevin's characters dated and even made a pact at Santana and Brittany's wedding: to marry each other if they end up single when they are 30. On the 2015 series finale, it is revealed that in the future, specifically the year 2020, the two are again a couple!
Several friends shared videos of Jenna and Kevin dancing at the bash on their Instagram Stories. Attendees included The Vampire Diaries alum Kayla Ewell and Memoirs of a Geisha actress Samantha Futerman.
"It's my party and I'll rage if I want to," the bride-to-be wrote on her page, adding a fire emoji.
Jenna and David got engaged last August after two years together. Kevin is also in a long-term relationship—he and boyfriend Austin McKenzie have been dating since 2018.
A month later, they threw a small engagement party, which Kevin attended, along with fellow Glee alumni Heather Morris, who played Brittany, and Becca Tobin, who played Kitty.
Here's what's been going on with the cast of Glee in recent years: