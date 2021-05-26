Allow These Instagram Accounts to Remind You To Always Prioritize Your Mental Health

Looking for a little sunshine to add to your scroll?
Whether you're looking to check on those closest to you or for some visual inspiration, you likely found yourself aimlessly scrolling through the black hole that is Instagram. In between selfies and living-the-best-life pics, the app also has some of the greatest accounts that support mental health, promote positivity—or just ones that are able to simply put a smile on your face.
So, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, we've rounded up some of our favorite accounts to follow for much needed pick-me-ups this May—and always.
1. @wetheurban—You can always depend on this Black-owned account to not only celebrate inclusivity, but to also post mental health mantras, quotes centered on body positivity and visually inspiring images guaranteed to change even the worst of days, especially this post that reminds you to feel "cool, calm and collected."
2. @valeisha—Valeisha Butterfield-Jones serves as Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer at The Recording Academy and her content is definitely worth the mid-scroll stop. In addition to images promoting women's empowerment, Valeisha's posts garner a "best foot forward" approach to each day by not only posting inspirational quotes, but she uploads content that celebrate young women of color—which we can absolutely appreciate. This friendly reminder of growth mentioned is one to behold for in everyday lives.
3. @streetwritings—This account is not only filled with gentle reminders of how to appreciate and love yourself, but the images uploaded—like this incredible one that encourages you to believe in your own uncertainties—reminds us that we don't have to be perfect to achieve whatever you desire in life.
4. @themayfairgroup—This follow is absolutely worth it, especially if you're looking for your "Internet happy place," as the account's bio states. Their helpful posts, such as this necessary reminder of the quote, "I am not my worst days," could be essential to some for self-renewal.
5. @selfcarevisuals—"Treat yourself with kindness and respect and avoid negative self-talk and criticism" is a mantra from this motivational account that we can easily say to ourselves while staring in the mirror every single morning, and maybe even at night after a tough day. Either way, this account can give you just the right boost when you need it.
6. @rudyfrancisco—Rudy Francisco is a writer and poet who has the most interesting and life-affirming quotes, such as "The human heart beats approximately 4,000 times per hour, and each pulse, each throb, each palpitation is a trophy, engraved with the words, "'You are still alive.'" And, although the message could be interpreted as somewhat somber, it still gives us the sometimes easily over-looked reminder to simply breathe! Take a deep breath in, and out, and we're sure you can instantly feel yourself in a calm space.
7. @simplytwiggy—Also formerly known as Twiggy Garcon, serves as a choreographer on the hit FX show, Pose and is a talented non-binary creative. The positive quotes that are posted, such as, "You carry so much love in your heart. Give some to yourself," are a welcomed affirmation to anyone's feed.
8. @selfcareisforeveryone—Truth be told, the name speaks for itself in justifying that self-care, is indeed for everyone, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise. The account, which honors the importance of choosing self-care, uploads images that describe self-soothing acts as "simple things you can do to help calm your mind and body." Calm life = happy life.
9. @shirien.creates—If there was enough time in the world to describe just how gorgeous and alluring this designer's artwork is, we more than likely would run out of breath. With bright hues, vivid colors and meaningful messages centered around holidays, current events or just illustrations that truly connect with people, Shirien's account is definitely one to brighten anyone's feed in an instant.
10. @thesinglewoman—Listen, there's simply quite nothing like someone seemingly speaking from the depths of your soul and being able to articulate your feelings in a relatable way. As bestselling author Mandy Hale shared, "I might be a lot to handle, but I'm a lot to lose too." And we can't help but admit that the truth has never sounded sweeter. This writer has some of the most beautiful quotes displayed on black-and-white photos that are worth diving into—especially, if what sparks your personal pleasure is the feeling of bossing up.
11. @thegoodquote—There is a perfectly good reason as to why this account has been able to cultivate 22.8 million followers. Friendly posts that prompt you to set internal positive reminders serve as a great tool for those who need uplifting throughout the day. The Good Quote's account is absolutely one to follow if you're looking for positivity poetically laid out on another level.
Although mental health resources and initiatives should always take precedent, a little sprinkle of sunshine is also a fantastic place to start.