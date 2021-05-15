Tiffany Moon Is "Grateful" for Support After Kameron Westcott's Family "Attacks" Her on Social Media

Real Housewives of Dallas star Tiffany Moon has a message for her fans.
The anesthesiologist, who joined the fifth season of the Bravo franchise and made history as the first Asian American on RHOD, took to Instagram to seemingly address the controversial posts she recently received from her co-star Kameron Westcott's family.
"It has been an overwhelming week," Tiffany began her caption on Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 15. "I want to let everyone know that I am grateful for the outpouring of love and support I've received."
She concluded, "Thank you Bravo for supporting the AAPI community."
On Friday, May 14, the network issued a statement on social media to further clarify where they stand with the situation.
"Bravo strongly supports the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community," a message read on Twitter and Instagram. "Anti-racism is, in fact, not a form of racism and the network stands by Dr. Tiffany Moon and her advocacy against racism and violence."
Just a couple of hours before Bravo released their statement, Variety reported Tiffany was "subjected to racist bullying online" by Kameron's family members, including her husband Court Westcott, and brother-in-law, Chart Westcott.
The outlet captured screenshots of Court and Chart's messages towards the Bravo newbie.
"@tiffanymoonmd 'Anti-racism' is racism. It discriminates by the color of ones skin,'" Court tweeted earlier this week, per Variety's screenshot. "They tried that once in Germany, it did not work out well. I don't understand how many of your patients would be comfortable with you treating them with your open vile racism."
Chart came to Court's defense, adding, "Notice how every single person comments and not a single one of them repudiates his underlying point, that 'anti-racist' training teaches and advocates for discrimination on the basis of skin color."
"Man, I must be really scary to @tiffanymoonmd if she needs to block me for no reason," Chart shared in another post. "I've spoken to her twice, once when she was blackout drunk at my house but needed to get home for early work. Wonder if she had a hangover while working on her patients?"
At this time, Court has since deactivated his Twitter account. E! News has also reached out to Kameron's reps for comment and we have yet to receive a response.
In response to the messages she received from the Westcotts, Tiffany's lawyer Andrew Brettler of Lavely and Singer told Variety, "The insinuations the Westcotts made in those tweets are reckless, defamatory and appalling."
"Dr. Moon is a professional in every sense of the word and is deserving of the excellent reputation that she's earned as a physician and as a hard working mother," Andrew's statement continued. "These attacks on her character will not be tolerated. The Westcotts would be well advised to keep mentions of Dr. Moon out of their social media feeds."
Earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Dallas reunion finale aired on May 11, in which Tiffany claimed that Kameron previously compared her to a Thai sex worker when she was speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. Note: Tiffany is Chinese American.
"Someone I was so excited to be on the show with. Had a blast filming, and I am disappointed where it went as we aired in press," Kameron tweeted on May 11. "I tried to show with receipts I always wanted to be her friend. I do hope we get another try to have a good time on this show together!"
Tiffany responded, "You came to attack and gaslight me. Don't ever compare me to a Thai sex worker or call me bossy either, please. I don't accept your half ass 'my employee did that' apology. Learn to take some accountability or pay a bill."
Kameron denied Tiffany's accusations, writing, "Again…trying to move forward @TiffanyMoonMD but it's clear you won't ever do that. Never compared you to a Thai sex worker ever as I've told you I was referring to ladies in our group.. Guess you also didn't enjoy the cookies I sent you last night either?@bravotv."
Ahead of the reunion special, she exclusively told E! News about what it was like to be on the show.
"There are many reasons I would love to be on again if offered the opportunity," she shared. "But there are also a lot of reasons that I hesitate to have a resounding, 'Yes, I would love too!' accept that invitation. I have a lot of reservations because there was a lot of emotional expenditure that came because of the show, both good and bad things that came out of it. And also it took a lot of time away from my job and my family and I don't know if I have the capacity to do it again."
Early on Friday, fans of the 36-year-old star believed she was leaving the reality TV series after writing, "Good morning everyone it's time for a change. Have a wonderful day!"
She added, "Do not let the darkness of others dim your light," which many took as a reference to the RHOD drama between her and Kameron. However, a rep for the Dallas-based doctor told E! News she wasn't exiting the show, stating, "The rumors of her leaving the show are not true."
But as her reps noted, she's here to stay.
