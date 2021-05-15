JLo & BenFriendsJosh DuggarKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Miss Universe 2021 Contestants Dazzle in Chic Swimsuits and Evening Gowns Before Pageant

Before the 2021 Miss Universe competition, contestants took part in preliminary contests in which they modeled swimsuits and evening gowns. See the photos.

May 15, 2021
FashionMiss USASwimsuitsBeauty Pageants
After being postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 69th annual Miss Universe competition is back on.

On Friday, May 14, two days before the 2021 ceremony, the 74 contestants took part in preliminary contests, showcasing Ema Savhal Couture swimsuits paired with flowing turquoise, pink, peach and blue cover-ups, as well as elegant evening gowns and elaborate costumes representing their countries and territories.

Not all of them will qualify to take part in the main ceremony, which will air live on Sunday, May 16. Only 21 contestants will advance to the main pageant, first competing in the swimsuit contest, after which 10 of them will advance to the evening gown competition. Five finalists will then be chosen to take part in the question and answer round. At the end, Miss Universe 2019 and South African beauty Zozibini Tunzi, the longest-ever reigning title-holder, will crown her successor.

Mario Lopez and Miss USA 2012 and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo are co-hosting the televised competition. This marks the first time since 2015 that Steve Harvey will not host the annual event and the second time Lopez will serve as host since 2017.

It was also announced on Friday that the Miss Universe competition will feature a performance from "Despacito" singer Luis Fonsi.

The ceremony will air live in more than 160 countries and territories from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. on Sunday, May 16, at 8 p.m. ET. In the United States, the Miss Universe competition will be broadcast on the FYI channel and Telemundo.

See photos of the Miss Universe contestants participating in the preliminary swimsuit contest before the big day below, plus also check out pics of them showcasing elegant evening gowns. You can also see their special costumes here.

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Albania

Paula Mehmetukaj

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Argentina

Alina Luz Akselrad

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Armenia

Monika Grigoryan

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Aruba

Helen Hernandez

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Australia

Maria Thattil

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Bahamas

Shauntae Miller

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Barbados

Hillary-Ann Williams

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Belgium

Dhenia Covens

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Belize

Iris Salguero

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Bolivia

Lenka Nemer

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Brazil

Julia Gama

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
British Virgin Islands

Shabree Frett

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Bulgaria

Radinela Chusheva

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Cambodia

Sarita Reth

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Cameroon

Angele Kossinda

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Canada

Nova Stevens

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Cayman Islands

Mariah Tibbetts

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Chile

Daniela Nicolas

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
China

Jiaxin Sun

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Colombia

Laura Victoria Olascuaga

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Costa Rica

Ivonne Cerdas

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Croatia

Mirna Naiia Maric

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Curacao

Chantal Wiertz

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Czech Republic

Klára Vavrušková

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Denmark

Amanda Petri

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Dominican Republic

Kimberly Jimenez

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Ecuador

Leyla Espinoza Calvache

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
El Salvador

Vanessa Velásquez

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
France

Amandine Petit

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Finland

Viivi Altonen

