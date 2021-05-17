Why Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn Aren't Ready to Squash Their Feud

Watch : MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Must-See Moments

There's a reason Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn were nominated for Best Fight at the 2021 MTV TV & Movie Awards.

The Selling Sunset co-stars have a frosty relationship that continues to this day. As they prepare for seasons four and five to drop on Netflix, Christine and Chrishell caught up with E! News (in separate interviews, of course) about where they stand while filming the new seasons.

"We don't really talk that much," Christine spilled of their dynamic. "We're, as she would say, we coexist. We coexist in the office. But I have amazing new friends, new cast members on the show, so I'm excited to work with them and film with them."

In Chrishell's words, "We are colleagues." She laughed and added, "You know, we're trying to keep it professional."

The frenemies are nominated alongside Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West; The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice; Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race's Kandy Muse and Tamisha Iman; and Legendary's Law Roach and Dominique Jackson. The winners of the Best Fight prize will be revealed on Monday, May 17, during the Unscripted special of the 2021 MTV TV & Movie Awards.