Lily James Rocks Pamela Anderson's Iconic Baywatch Suit in New Sneak Peek at Hulu Series

Lily James is a total Baywatch babe as she once again transforms into Pamela Anderson on the set of Hulu's upcoming Pam & Tommy.

Watch: Lily James & Sebastian Stan's Unreal Pam & Tommy Transformation

Lily James may be a Brit, but these new pics of her on the set of Pam & Tommy prove she's a Cali girl at heart.

Photographers captured pictures of the Downton Abbey actress in Pamela Anderson's iconic Baywatch swimsuit while filming the upcoming Hulu series. In the photos, Lily sports the signature red one-piece as she poses on the beach with her platinum blonde hair waving in the wind

At one point, the actress was seen dramatically jogging across the sand and towards the frigid waters of the Pacific Ocean. 

Though it's been over 20 years since Pamela and David Hasselhoff were guarding the beaches of Malibu, Lily's appearance transported fans back to the days when Baywatch was one of the most-watched shows of the '90s.

As one fan account put it, "Lily James understood the assignment," while another remarked the similarity between the stars is "getting scary at this point."

Since the first images of the series were released, fans and critics alike have praised the actress and her co-stars' dedication to their roles.

photos
Pamela Anderson's Legendary Romantic History

Sebastian Stan has adopted the tattoos of Mötley Crüe rockstar Tommy Lee, while comedian Seth Rogen has shaved his beard and put on a wig to more accurately portray Rand Gauthier, who stole Tommy and Pamela's private sex tape and publicly distributed it without their consent.

BACKGRID

Admittedly, Seth's transformation is not the elaborate makeover that Sebastian and Lily were treated to. He shared a photo of his look, writing, "My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am."

To see more impressive photos from the set of Pam & Tommy, check out the gallery below!

Hulu
Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson

We can't even begin to describe to you the rush of feelings we had about this picture. How does Lily James look so much like Pamela Anderson? How does Sebastian Stan look both exactly like Tommy Lee and exactly like Sebastian Stan with a lot of tattoos? Why are his pants so low? Did he actually get his nipples pierced? Does Lily actually have Sebastian's actual nipple ring in her actual teeth? So many questions. 

Hulu/Instagram
Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier

Seth shared this picture on Twitter along with photos of Sebastian and Lily with the caption, "My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am." He's not wrong, but he's not exactly right either. 

Hulu/Instagram
Help

This smoldering pic was hiding at the end of a slide show on Rogen's Instagram. We're not sure if we're supposed to find this guy hot, but we're sorry, we do. 

Hulu
How Is this Even Possible?

Has Lily James always looked exactly like Pamela Anderson and we just didn't notice? What kind of makeup magic is this?! 

Hulu/Instagram
Stop Playing With Us, Sebastian

Sebastian shared this photo with a profound Tommy Lee quote: "We don't stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing." 

