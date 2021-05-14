Joan Rivers' Opulent—and Haunted!—New York City Penthouse Could Be Yours for $38 Million

Watch : Joan Rivers Cracks on Secrets to Success

A New York City luxury condo once owned by Joan Rivers is back on the market with a $38 million asking price.

The late legendary comedienne and E! host lived in the 5,100-square-foot, 11-room triplex, located on Manhattan's Upper East Side, for more than 25 years before it was sold in 2015, a year after her death at age 81. In a 2009 episode of Celebrity Ghost Stories, Joan said she had the home renovated and that it was haunted by the ghost of a former resident, Mrs. Spencer, late niece of late financier J.P. Morgan.

"I could never get any of my electrical things to work correctly," the TV personality said on the show. "She came back. Mrs. Spencer returned."

The 1903, seven-story limestone mansion property was put for sale on Wednesday, May 12. The home contains four bedrooms, five bathrooms and was designed by renowned architect Horace Trumbauer in the neo-French Classic style, according to the listing from broker Dolly Lenz Real Estate.