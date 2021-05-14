Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wax Figures Were Just Moved Away From the Royals

Watch : Meghan Markle Makes First TV Appearance Since Orpah Tell-All

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found themselves moving into a new home—both literally and figuratively speaking.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wax figures have evidently mirrored their real-life counterparts, including the couple's decision step down as working members of the British royal family for a fresh start in California.

The statues were moved away from their previous home where they stood side-by-side with the Queen and other members of the Royal family.

In a statement from Madame Tussauds London, per CNN, the establishment explained that Meghan and Harry's new location within their London venue is a symbol of their "decision to swap Frogmore for Hollywood" and "progressive new role within the Royal institution."



As the pair explained in the much-talked-about interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March, they made the decision to step back as senior members after facing extensive criticism from the British press and amid issues within the palace, according to Meghan.