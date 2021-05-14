Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Can't Believe "Angel" Daughter Apple Is 17 in Birthday Tribute

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating someone very close to her heart.
On May 14, the Se7en star took to Instagram to post sweet words about daughter Apple Martin, who she shares with her ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, in honor of Apple's 17th birthday.
Gwyneth captioned a photo of Apple at the beach, "Can it be? 17 today?? My sweetest girl... YOU ARE MY LIFE! You make me belly laugh every day. You are brilliant and hardworking. You are fully YOU which I respect and admire so much."
The Glee alum continued, "I wish I had had even a spoonful of the self-acceptance you have when I was your age. You are so inspiring and just so cool. I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly, I just can't believe it was 17 years ago. Happy birthday, my angel."
Gwyneth's friends also shared their well wishes in the comments section. Celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson wrote, "Happy Birthday beautiful Apple! It hurts my head to believe you are 17!!! You sure are glorious beauty! Happy Day!!!!! Love you!" Paris Hilton added, "Happy Birthday Apple!" Rachel Zoe gushed, "Happiest Birthday beautiful lady and OMG 17!"
Gwyneth has spoken about how impressed she is with her firstborn in the past. In an interview with Adobe's Chief Marketing Officer Ann Lewnes last October, she discussed how Apple and her friends are empowered to fight for gender equality.
"It's like, 'No, we are here for what the boys are gonna get, too,'" the Oscar winner said. "I find it very uplifting and heartening that we all seem to be going in this direction together."
Of course, the two also have taken time to poke fun at one another. While taking over the TikTok account for her mom's company Goop in April, Apple joked about her Gwyneth's NSFW products.
"She just prances around the bathroom, putting on her millions of Goop Glow products for her glowing skin," she shared. "Then she gets to work, making some more vagina eggs. And candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes. Just everything vagina."
It was just last month that Gwyneth celebrated her other child's birthday: Her son, Moses, who turned 15 on April 8. The actress took to Instagram to pen a birthday tribute, writing, "Holy Moses I can't believe you are 15 today. You are the dreamiest, sweetest, most brilliant guy ever. I love you so much, you can't fathom it. Happy birthday you little shredder."