JLo & BenFriendsJosh DuggarKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

The iCarly Revival Officially Has a Premiere Date

Get the details on when to expect the iCarly revival and more dates for all the upcoming summer shows.

By Lauren Piester May 14, 2021 5:30 PMTags
TVMiranda CosgroveCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: "iCarly" Cast: Where Are They Now in 2021?

Wake up the members of iCarly's nation, because the revival's got a premiere date. 

In honor of Miranda Cosgrove's 28th birthday, Paramount+ just announced that Carly, Freddie (Nathan Kress) and Spencer (Jerry Trainor) will return on June 17 for another stab at internet fame. The first season, which will consist of 13 episodes, picks up 10 years after the end of the show's original run. According to the official series description, the new episodes find Carly Shay, the original influencer, and her friends navigating work, love and family in their twenties.

Two new cast members are also joining the fray. Lacy Mosley plays Harper, Carly's best friend and roommate, and Jaidyn Triplett plays Millicent, Freddie's "snarky and social media-savvy stepdaughter." Will we be used to the fact that Freddie's a stepdad and Nathan's a father of two IRL by the time this show premieres? Probably not!

We can only assume that this time around, Spencer is still hanging out with his younger sister simply because he likes her, and not because he's still somehow her legal guardian.

photos
TV Remake, Reboot and Revival Status Check: What's Going on With Your Favorite Shows?

Watch the cast celebrate Miranda's birthday and the official reveal of the premiere date below!

Trending Stories

1

The Secrets Josh Duggar and His Family Kept Are Back to Haunt Them

2

Listen to Jennifer Lawrence Find Out About Bennifer's Reunion

3

Sophie Turner Slams Paparazzi for Taking Pics of Her Infant Daughter

The original Nickelodeon series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, also starred Jennette McCurdy as Carly's best friend and webseries co-star Sam. Jennette even went on to play the character in a spinoff series with Ariana Grande, but she has since quit acting, as she confirmed on her podcast in March. 

Get the scoop on all the upcoming premiere dates by scrolling down. 

CBS
Mom Series Finale (CBS) - May 13

Mom will say goodbye after eight seasons on Thursday, May 13. 

Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) - May 14

Season two of the show with the best title on TV premieres May 14 on Disney+. 

Kyle Kaplan/Amazon Studios
NEW: The Underground Railroad (Amazon) - May 14

Barry Jenkins presents an alternate history in which the Underground Railroad was an actual railroad that helped enslaved people escape to freedom in the 1800s. It premieres May 14 on Amazon.

Netflix
Special (Netflix) - May 20

The second and final season of Special premieres May 20 on Netflix.

Hulu
NEW: Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu) - May 21

Patton Oswalt stars as a supervillain who's been ousted from his evil society and still has to deal with his crumbling marriage in a new animated comedy, coming to Hulu on May 21. 

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Universal Animation Studios LLC and Fox Media LLC.
Duncanville (Fox) - May 23

Season two premieres May 23 on Fox.

Netflix
Master of None (Netflix) - May 23

Master of None finally returns for the long-rumored third season, but this time Denise (Lena Waithe) takes center stage. It arrives May 23 on Netflix.

CBS
NCIS: New Orleans Series Finale (CBS) - May 23

NCIS: New Orleans will end after seven seasons on Sunday, May 23. 

Elizabeth Sisson/SHOWTIME
The Chi (Showtime) - May 23

Season four of The Chi premieres May 23 on Showtime.

HBO
In Treatment (HBO) - May 23

Uzo Aduba stars in a reimagined continuation of the therapy drama, 10 years after its last season aired. It premieres on HBO on May 23.

Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME
Black Monday (Showtime) - May 23

Season three of Black Monday will premiere May 23 on Showtime.

Freeform
The Bold Type (Freeform) - May 26

The Bold Type returns for its final season on Wednesday, May 26.

NBC Photo Bank Archive
Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max) - May 27

HBO Max will reunite all six friends for one night of nostalgia on May 27.

Netflix
Lucifer (Netflix) - May 28

Season five of Lucifer returns for another batch of episodes, May 28 on Netflix.

ANNE MARIE FOX/NETFLIX
The Kominsky Method (Netflix) - May 28

The third and final season of The Kominsky Method premieres May 28 on Netflix.

Amazon Studios
NEW: Panic (Amazon) - May 28

Amazon's new YA drama forces teens to compete in a dangerous game where they can win a chance to escape their small town. It premieres May 28.

Kapital Entertainment and Fox Media LLC.
NEW: Housebroken (Fox) - May 31

Fox's new animated series Housebroken stars Lisa Kudrow as a therapy dog who leads the neighborhood animals in group therapy sessions, premiering May 31.

Elizabeth Morris/NBC
American Ninja Warrior (NBC) - May 31

American Ninja Warrior will return May 31.

NBC
America's Got Talent (NBC) - June 1

Season 16 will premiere June 1 on NBC with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews.

NBC
Making It (NBC) - June 3

Season three of TV's most wholesome reality show premieres June 3 on NBC. 

Paramount+
Why Women Kill (Paramount+) - June 3

Why Women Kill returns for season two June 3 on Paramount+. There will be a new ensemble cast.

Apple TV+
NEW: Lisey's Story (Apple TV+) - June 4

Apple's upcoming miniseries is based on a book by Stephen King and stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. It premieres June 4.

ABC
Emergency Call (ABC) - June 4

Luke Wilson returns as host and executive producer when the new season of this unscripted drama starts on Friday, June 4. 

ABC
Celebrity Family Feud, The Chase and To Tell the Truth (ABC) - June 6

Three of ABC's game show staples return on Sunday, June 6. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
The Bachelorette (ABC) - June 7

Katie Thurston, the first of the 2021 Bachelorettes, will make her debut on June 7 on ABC. 

Brendan Adam-Zwelling/The CW
In the Dark (The CW) - June 9

Season three arrives June 9 on The CW.

Apple TV+
Home Before Dark (Apple TV+) - June 11

Season two of this Apple TV+ drama premieres June 11. 

ABC
NEW: The Celebrity Dating Game (ABC) - June 14

Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton host this brand new show that's pretty much exactly what it sounds like, with a wild twist. Celebrity singles pick from a hidden panel of potential suitors based on a variety of questions, but the twist is that the panel don't know who the celebrities are, and will be given clues "via hilarious parody song performances by host Michael Bolton." It becomes our new favorite bonkers show on June 14. 

WILLIAMS + HIRAKAWA/ NICKELODEON
iCarly (Paramount+) - June 17

Miranda Cosgrove and the cast of the new iCarly celebrated Cosgrove's birthday by announcing that the revival will premiere Thursday, June 17 on Paramount+. 

ABC
When Nature Calls, Holey Moley 3D in 2D, The Hustler (ABC) - June 17

ABC debuts its new unscripted comedy series about "the lighter side of the natural world" debuts June 17, followed by new season premieres of Holey Moley 3D in 2D and The Hustler

photos
View More Photos From Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

The Secrets Josh Duggar and His Family Kept Are Back to Haunt Them

2

Listen to Jennifer Lawrence Find Out About Bennifer's Reunion

3

Sophie Turner Slams Paparazzi for Taking Pics of Her Infant Daughter

4

Nori's Black Book Revealed! See Kim & Khloe Kardashian Meet IG Icon

5

Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Worry About Scott Disick on KUWTK