Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Is the "Freshest Kid" Ever in Stylish New Photos

Fresh Prince of Calabasas! 

Kim Kardashian couldn't help but share an adorable photo of five-year-old son Saint West in a stylish outfit on Friday, May 14. Even we're having 'fit envy! 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians tot donned camo pants, slides and a bandana printed jacket expertly layered over a white tee with a vintage motorbike racing snapshot. To cap it all off, Saint also sported a New York Yankees baseball hat, worn backwards.

"Freshest Kid alert," Kim captioned on Instagram with a siren emoji. 

The mother-son duo recently had a mini photoshoot in their home on May 7, with Saint and Kim posing together before Saint gave his mama a kiss on the cheek. Saint wore a more loungewear outfit with cut-off sweat shorts and a beige jersey top, but it's clear Saint takes after both his parents with his passion for fashion!

Kim even called Saint "one of my life's soul mates" in December 2020 for his fifth birthday

photos
Saint West's Cutest Brother Moments

Seems like the kids of KUWTK are growing up to be just as stylish as their parents!

Keep scrolling for a closer look at Saint's fashionable new photo shoot, plus more of his cutest pics from over the years.

Instagram
Fresh Prince

Saint West takes after both his fashionable parents! The stylish tot donned a backwards New York Yankees cap, bandana printed jacket and camo pants in a May 2021 Instagram pic. "Freshest Kid alert," proud mom Kim captioned.

Instagram
Shy Guy

Saint was stylishly bashful in a May 2021 Instagram pic.

Instagram
Big Smiles

Saint West was all smiles next to mom Kim during a May 2021 backyard photoshoot. 

Instagram
Mama's Boy

Saint adorably gave mom Kim a kiss on the cheek in a May 2021 Instagram photo.

Instagram
Basically Brothers

Saint hangs out with Kim's BFF La La Anthony's son, Kiyan.

Instagram
Endless Laughter

Saint spent Oct. 16 with his little sister Chicago West and cousin Dream Kardashian. "Nothing fills my heart more," Kim Kardashian wrote alongside this heartwarming snap.

Instagram
Peace Out

The gang's all here!

Instagram
Partners in Crime

Saint and Reign Disick cheesin' during a family getaway to Colorado.

Instagram
Funny Face

Kim Kardashian summed up this adorable photo of Saint West with the caption, "Look at this face!"

Instagram
Cute Cousins

Saint and his cousin Reign Disick cheesing it up for the camera!

Instagram
Pajama Pals

"Most days we don't get out of our pajamas," Kim captioned this cozy selfie with Saint West.

Instagram
Big Sister

A sibling snapshot of Saint and North West.

Instagram
Twins

Kim shared a photo of her as a child alongside one of Saint, writing that he's her "twin in every way."

KUWTK Throwback

"This is a screenshot of Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kim wrote on Instagram. "Look at what a little chunk Saint was! OMG My baby!!!!!! I miss him this small!!!!"

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Prehistoric Party

Two weeks after Saint's dinosaur-themed fourth birthday party, Kim shared a few snapshots from the event to Instagram. "Kanye and I threw Saint the coolest dinosaur party for his 4th birthday!!! He had so much fun! Thank you @mindyweiss," she captioned the December 18 post.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Saint!

"I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint! You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today if your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you've grown!" Kim shared in honor of her eldest son's big day.

Instagram
BFFs

Saint poses with a friend in this smiley shot. "Happy Sunday! These cuties always make me smile," Kim posted.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Snuggles

Saint gets some shut-eye!

Instagram
Mad-Muggin'

Kim and Saint make funny faces in an adorable Instagram post from August 2019.

David Banks/Getty Images
Play Ball!

Kanye West lets his son throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Chicago Cubs-White Sox game.

Instagram
Dad's Mini-Me

"Guess who," Kim Kardashian asked on Instagram when proving Saint looks just like dad. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Joined at the Hip

"These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," Kim wrote with this perfect pic.

Twitter
Little Swimmer

"My Favorite boy," Kim tweeted with this snapshot of Saint swimming.

Instagram
Kim's Boo

Kim lovingly called son Saint her "boo" in this tender moment shared on Instagram.

Instagram
All Eyes on Mom

Saint West couldn't take his eyes off gorgeous mom Kim Kardashian in this family snap!

E!
Proud Big Brother

Kim Kardashian proved "we all need hugs" with this sweet Instagram pic of Saint and Chicago!

Instagram
Mother Son Moment

Saint flashes a smile while out with mama Kim.

Instagram
Christmas Cuties

Saint cozies up to papa Kanye while enjoying the 2017 Kardashian Christmas Eve party.

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Birthday Boy

Kim posted a pic of Saint on her app for his birthday, while also previewing the Kardashian Christmas card. "DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!" Kim captioned the pic.

Facebook
Carpooling

Saint hops in his car seat for a drive.

photos
View More Photos From Saint West's Cutest Pics

