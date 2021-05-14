What Mindy Kaling Learned From Her “Secret” Pandemic Pregnancy

Mindy Kaling might not recommend having a "secret pregnancy" during a pandemic, but she is having a great time as a mom of two.
As fans may recall, the Champions creator was able to keep her pregnancy under wraps last year, giving birth to son Spencer in September.
"It has been wonderful," Mindy, who is also mom to 3-year-old daughter Katherine, shared with Dr. Robin Berman during the #WOW21 event, per People. "I don't know if I recommend everyone having a secret pregnancy during a worldwide pandemic, but I will say I learned a lot from it. Definitely like a once in a lifetime type of thing."
As E! News exclusively reported back in October, staying at home during the pandemic helped to keep her pregnancy out of the spotlight. "Keeping it private was easier this time because of quarantine," a source told E! News. "All of her work was done through Zoom."
"She had originally planned to reveal the pregnancy at the Met Gala, but that obviously didn't happen," the source shared. "Because she was in the early months of pregnancy when she went to the Oscars, nobody knew or could tell."
Now that son Spencer is 8 months old, the Office alum also noted that being a mom of two has even sparked some of her creativity when it comes to her career.
"I feel my life is so rich," she explained. "If anything, [parenthood] has given me this flooding of memories of my childhood, I feel like I'm able to write even more."
Mindy also added, "That has been one of the most unexpected pleasures of having children, is being able to tap back into my own youth."
Some would say that Mindy has certainly tapped in and delivered astounding results for our TV screens. During quarantine, the actress has also worked on writing the script for Legally Blonde 3 and on the release of the Netflix show Never Have I Ever, which had a successful premiere back in April.
Sounds like Mindy's role as a mom has helped her become that much more of a boss.