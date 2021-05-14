Alex Rodriguez's Dinner Date With Daughters Features Empty Seats After Jennifer Lopez Split

Alex Rodriguez is spending time with his family following his breakup from Jennifer Lopez.
On Thursday, March 13, the former Yankees star took to Instagram to share a photo from his "daddy dinner date" with daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13. "Din din with my girls!" he captioned the pic, which shows several empty seats at the dinner table that may have previously been occupied by Lopez and her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme.
"Makes me sad were the other plate settings for jlo n the coconuts," one fan commented on the snap, while another wrote, "One is missing!"
Rodriguez, 45, and Lopez, 51, officially called off their engagement in April after months of speculation about their relationship status. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the stars said in a joint statement to E! News at the time. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."
Rodriguez and Lopez, whose families spent a great deal of time together throughout their four-year relationship, noted they "wish the best for each other and one another's children." The duo also added, "Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."
In recent weeks, Lopez has been spending time with her ex, Ben Affleck. The stars, who called off their engagement in 2004, recently enjoyed a week-long getaway together in Montana.
"They were alone," a source told E! News. "Just the two of them."
And how does Rodriguez feel about Lopez moving on? As one insider shared with E! News, "A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on. He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."