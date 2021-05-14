Here's What Happened to Allison Janney's Bonnie in the Mom Series Finale

It's the last call for Mom, but not before a final health scare, not to mention a heartwarming event to bring everyone—well, mostly everyone—together.
The CBS comedy aired its series finale on Thursday, May 13 to bring to an end its eighth and final season. During the episode, Bonnie (Allison Janney) and her pals gathered for the wedding between pregnant Jill (Jaime Pressly) and Andy (Will Sasso).
Bonnie had other things on her mind just before the ceremony, as her husband, Adam (William Fichtner), was diagnosed with lung cancer. Luckily, the hospital staff seemed confident about his chances, given that it was detected early.
Christy (Anna Faris), who was written off the show after season seven, did not make an appearance in the finale. However, when Shannon (Melanie Lynskey), a new member of the Alcoholics Anonymous group, was getting to know the women, Bonnie gave a brief update about her daughter.
"We're both sober, and we love each other," Bonnie explained. "She moved, but my point is my point."
The episode ends with the friends—including Tammy (Kristen Johnston), Wendy (Beth Hall) and Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy)—gathering for a meeting right after the nuptials.
In her final speech to the group, Bonnie teared up while reflecting on how far she's come in the past eight years. "I kind of love me," she emotionally shared. "I love my husband, my daughter, my friends, my grandkids."
For the goodbye message in his final vanity card at the end of the episode, co-creator Chuck Lorre wrote in part, "For one hundred and seventy episodes, we wrapped jokes around hope. On behalf of everyone involved in the making of Mom, thank you for watching."
As fans know, it's been an eventful year for the beloved series. Back in September 2020, CBS announced that Anna would be exiting prior to season eight. The star said in a statement at the time, "The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career."
When Mom returned for its season eight premiere in November, it was revealed that Christy had gone to Georgetown for law school, and Bonnie was struggling with being on her own again.
During a March appearance on The Late Late Show, Allison told James Corden that the sitcom was ending sooner than she and the team had hoped.
"I wish that we'd had at least another year for the writers to have that much time to ramp up to the ending," the Oscar winner admitted. "We sort of found out sooner than we thought we would. We thought, 'Surely, they're going to want more Mom.' And they decided not."
On May 13, Mom's official Twitter account posted a video prior to the finale that showed the cast members thanking fans for the support.
"I would like to say a personal thank you to all of the Mom fans out there," Allison said. "It's been a great highlight of my life. I'm very honored and I thank you all for coming with us along this Mom journey."