Addison Rae and More Stars Take Major Fashion Risks on the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

Addison Rae, Chase Stokes and more stars took a chance with their red carpet looks for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, but did it pay off? See for yourself.

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are here, which means it's time to sit back, relax and prepare yourself for some eye-catching red carpet looks.

For years now, the MTV Awards have stood in stark contrast to black tie ceremonies like the Oscars. Stars tend to take advantage of the laidback vibe, sporting dresses and suits that err on the adventurous side, and this year's show is no different.

TikTok star and up-and-coming singer Addison Rae's red carpet outfit is proof of that. The 20-year-old starlet dressed up in a Christopher Esber ensemble that epitomizes the word "risky," with her black two-piece dress tautly covering her chest and a bejeweled belt holding up her floor-length skirt. 

On the red carpet, she accessorized the look with a black suit jacket, an impressive smoky eye. 

She wasn't the only star to take a risk in the fashion department either.

To see these sizzling hot looks for yourself, check out the gallery below!

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Addison Rae

The internet widely agrees that the "Obsessed" singer took a risk and it paid off big time.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Taylour Paige

Taylour's Gucci look is a healthy combination of sugar, spice and everything nice.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Riley Keough

Sequins, sequins and more sequins! Riley sports an eye-catching multi-color Gucci ensemble for the carpet.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Mandy Moore

The This Is Us starlet brings a pop of color to the red carpet in a draped, yellow dress from Altuzarra.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Henry Golding

Normally, this star is seen in a prim and proper suit and tie, but for the big show Henry popped on a blazer over his white shirt and wide-leg pants. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Yvonne Orji

There's absolutely no way this actress is feeling Insecure when dressed in this bright dress designed by Mimi Plange.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Chase Stokes

The Outer Banks star is red hot in this casual, cool look, which he accessorized with red sneakers.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Jurnee Smollett

The Lovecraft Country actress goes for a futuristic look in this silky smooth ensemble from Alexandre Vauthier's spring-summer couture collection.

