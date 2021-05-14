Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Simon Guobadia Sets the Record Straight on Cheating Claims

Watch : "RHOA" Star Porsha Williams Engaged to Costar's Ex-Husband

Simon Guobadia wants the receipts!

Porsha Williams' new fiancé is trying to disprove the recent cheating claim leveraged against him by offering a reward for the "facts."

On Wednesday, May 12, Jessica Harris spoke with Baller Alert to allege that she met Simon, 56, at the Red Martini nightclub in Atlanta on March 30. She claimed he told her about his messy divorce from his wife, Porsha's Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Falynn Guobadia. (Falynn said this week the divorce is still being finalized).

Jessica alleged that Simon and a group of friends came back to her place on March 30 for a couple hours to hang out. The next day, she said Simon picked her up in his Ferrari for what she referred to as a "date." She said he was "texting and calling every day," adding, "I had no idea that he was talking to Porsha."