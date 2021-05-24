Billboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyTV ScoopKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

See Pink, Machine Gun Kelly and More Stars Rock Their 2021 Billboard Music Awards Portraits

After walking the red carpet, your favorite 2021 Billboard Music Awards attendees posed for glamorous portraits. See Doja Cat, Saweetie, Gabrielle Union and more.

Lights, camera, slay!

At Sunday night's star-studded 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Hollywood's biggest stars came out to play as the annual award show celebrated the very best in multiple musical genres.

Whether presenting a well-deserved award or performing in front of a live audience, this year's famous attendees dressed to impress for their fun night out at the Microsoft Theater on May 23. And while posing on the red carpet is always cool, many guests were also able to hang backstage and participate in a portrait photo shoot.

Machine Gun Kelly rocked a black tongue and showed off his black manicure perfected by celebrity nail artist Brittney Boyce

As for presenter Gabrielle Union, she worked the camera as she showed off her Prada dress and BVLGARI jewelry. As for her glam, celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims used GHD tools to keep the actress' tresses looking perfect all night long. "We wanted the look to feel young and fresh," he explained. "The flip was an added flirty detail to the final look." Nailed it!

Billboard Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

For those looking for some rock n' roll style or just some sheer beauty—we see you Icon Award winner Pink—you're in luck! Keep scrolling to see all the portraits from the 2021 BBMAs captured by Benjamin Askinas.

@benjaminaskinas
Karol G

Top Latin Female Artist Winner and Performer

@benjaminaskinas
The Weeknd

Top Artist Winner and Performer

@benjaminaskinas
Saweetie

Top Rap Female Artist Finalist 

@benjaminaskinas
Pink

Icon Award Winner and Performer

@benjaminaskinas
Padma Lakshmi

Presenter

@benjaminaskinas
Nick Jonas

Host and Performer

@benjaminaskinas
Migos

Performers

@benjaminaskinas
Machine Gun Kelly

Top Rap Female Artist Winner

@benjaminaskinas
Leslie Odom Jr.

Presenter

@benjaminaskinas
Lena Waithe

Presenter

@benjaminaskinas
Kehlani

Top Rap Female Artist Finalist

@benjaminaskinas
Gabrielle Union

Presenter

@benjaminaskinas
Doja Cat

Top R&B Female Artist Winner and Performer

@benjaminaskinas
Kathryn Hahn

Presenter

@benjaminaskinas
Swizz Beatz

Presenter

@benjaminaskinas
Gabby Barrett

Top Country Female Artist Winner

@benjaminaskinas
Renée Elise

Presenter

@benjaminaskinas
Jonas Brothers & Marshmello

Performers

@benjaminaskinas
Iann Dior

Top Hot 100 Song Finalist

@benjaminaskinas
Trae Tha Truth

Changer Maker Award Winner

@benjaminaskinas
Lil Rel Howery

Presenter

@benjaminaskinas
Surf Mesa

Top Dance/Electronic Artist Finalist

@benjaminaskinas
H.E.R.

Top R&B Song Finalist and Performer

@benjaminaskinas
Glass Animals

Top Rock Album Finalist

@benjaminaskinas
DJ Khaled

Performer

@benjaminaskinas
Dixie D'Amelio

Presenter

@benjaminaskinas
DaBaby

Top Rap Song Winner

@benjaminaskinas
Cynthia Erivo

Presenter

@benjaminaskinas
Chelsea Handler

Presenter

@benjaminaskinas
Blackbear

Top Rock Song Finalist

