Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Break Up After Less Than a Year Together

Katie Holmes's hot and heavy romance with Emilio Vitolo Jr. has officially flamed out.

A spokesperson for the actress told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 13 that she and the New York City-based restaurateur "have parted ways amicably but remain friends."

Back in September 2020, the notoriously private Dawson's Creek star surprised fans when photographers spotted her and Emilio passionately kissing while on a dinner date in Manhattan. Over the next several months, Katie, 42, and the 33-year-old chef made their romance public on several occasions, however things between the pair evidently soured in recent weeks.

"Their relationship fizzled," an insider told Us Weekly. "They figured out they're better off as friends... Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together—it just simply didn't work out. She's focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects."

While Katie avoided ever discussing their relationship publicly, Emilio's Instagram page was home to multiple heartfelt tributes to his now ex-girlfriend.