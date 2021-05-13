Jana Kramer Says She's "Ready to Be in Love" With Herself While Posing Topless After Breast Augmentation

Jana Kramer is feeling more confident to bare her body.
The 37-year-old One Tree Hill alum appears topless in an Instagram post promoting Allergan's Natrelle breast implants on Thursday, May 13, a month after she underwent breast augmentation surgery.
"This next chapter, this next me is free," the caption reads. "She's happy. Even by herself..... #NatrellePartner...I'm ready to be in love with myself, and that includes my body. I have no idea what tomorrow holds. All I know is I was good enough before, and I'm good enough now."
Kramer added, "I am grateful to all of you who have helped me find my strength. No one can take it away from me again."
In March, the actress and mom of two, who is currently going through a divorce from husband Mike Caussin, revealed her intention on Instagram to undergo a breast augmentation and lift. A week after the surgery, she gushed about her new look on her podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer, joking that she has "some new puppies on my chest."
"You know what's really funny about getting a boob job is my friends that have gotten boob jobs before, they're always like, 'You wanna see?' and I'm like, 'Yeah, sure,'" she said. "But now I'm like...'You wanna see my boobs?'"
She continued, "Yes, are they artificial? Sure, they're fake. But it's like a new toy, almost. Like, 'You wanna see my new toy?'"
Kramer said before undergoing the procedure, she felt embarrassed about her chest. "I think women should embrace their bodies no matter what but I also think it's OK to do what you want to do to have that extra confidence," she said, adding that she is already "feeling a little more confident."
On Instagram in March, the actress wrote, "With everything that happened in my marriage I thought I would be loved more, sexier, or quite frankly he would choose me. But the better part of me knew, that was a distraction. It still bothered me though. And after having babies, I had a new set of insecurities with my body. Things didn't go back to normal, and I carry a lot of embarrassment when I'm undressed."
She continued, "I don't want to feel that way anymore. That was the "click" that showed I should follow through. Before it was what I thought someone else wanted. Now it's simple. 'I'—and that's a very 'capital' 'I.'"