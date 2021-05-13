Jana Kramer Says She's "Ready to Be in Love" With Herself While Posing Topless After Breast Augmentation

Watch : Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin's Divorce: Everything We Know

Jana Kramer is feeling more confident to bare her body.

The 37-year-old One Tree Hill alum appears topless in an Instagram post promoting Allergan's Natrelle breast implants on Thursday, May 13, a month after she underwent breast augmentation surgery.

"This next chapter, this next me is free," the caption reads. "She's happy. Even by herself..... #NatrellePartner...I'm ready to be in love with myself, and that includes my body. I have no idea what tomorrow holds. All I know is I was good enough before, and I'm good enough now."

Kramer added, "I am grateful to all of you who have helped me find my strength. No one can take it away from me again."

In March, the actress and mom of two, who is currently going through a divorce from husband Mike Caussin, revealed her intention on Instagram to undergo a breast augmentation and lift. A week after the surgery, she gushed about her new look on her podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer, joking that she has "some new puppies on my chest."