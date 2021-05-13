15 Super Cute Vaccine Cardholders You're Gonna Want

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Have you gotten your Fauci Ouchie yet?
If you're like us and your prized possessions always seem to go missing, you might want to get a vaccine cardholder. Just like vaccine tops, we never thought we would be scouring the internet for chic cardholders, but here we are. To save you some time, we rounded up 15 stylish cardholders from Etsy, Amazon and Urban Outfitters that will keep your vaccine card safe no matter where your post-pandemic travels may take you.
Our favorite? This Schitt's Creek-inspired cardholder that says "Ew, Covid" with a picture of none other than David Rose.
Scroll below for the rest of our favorite vaccine cardholders!
I Got My Fauci Ouchie Vaccine Cardholder by AprilandKiwi
This one made us giggle! For the Fauci stans, this cardholder is for you. Not only does it have a conversation-starting cover, but you can also customize the color.
Baby Yoda Vaccination Card Holder by SparklePickleStore
This cardholder is out of this galaxy! We love the embroidered Baby Yoda on the front.
Took My Shot Hamilton Covid Vaccine Record Card Zip Sleeve Protector by ChotchkieAlley
Hamilton fans rejoice! This sleeve protecter will keep your precious cards safe and free from water or spills.
AISON Vaccine Card Protector
Is your whole family vaccinated? Pick up this pink 5-pack of card holders and spread the love, not the virus!
Personalized Vaccination Card Holders by TheVinylFlamingo
Customize this clear cardholder with a variety of hilarious and relatable sayings like "Vaxxed & Relaxed" or "Hit me with your best shot."
Pro Science Pro Dolly Covid Vaccine Record Card by ChotchkieAlley
Did Dolly Parton save the world? It's debatable, but she did donate $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University's Medical Center last year. So, why not celebrate the Southern icon with this vaccine cardholder!
PU Leather Vaccination Card Protector
For those of you who have your summer travels booked, this passport case is for you. It will hold your passport on one side and vaccine card on the other. Score!
Ew Covid Covid Vaccine Record Card Zip Sleeve Protector by ChotchkieAlley
This card holder sums up our feelings over the past year! We love how it features a picture of David with a pandemic version of Alexis' iconic line.
Kiss Me I'm Vaccinated Cardholder by DildockDystopia
Now that you're vaxxed, you're definitely super kissable! This adorable cardholder will get the message across to anyone that's interested.
Caffeinated & Vaccinated Cardholder by SparklePickleStore
Caffeinated and vaccinated is the way to go nowadays! Show off your love for coffee and modern science with these embroidered cardholders.
Personalized Vaccination Card Cover by FairyDustDecals
Add a personalized touch to your vaccine cardholder! You can add your name or nickname to this adorable card cover, so no one will mistaken it for theirs.
UO Velvet Card Holder
This groovy card holder is so fun! With velvet fabric and a clear window to show off your vaccine card, you'll be set for your next adventure.
Personalized Vaccination Cardholder by EcoFriendlyGiftFinds
Made with vegan leather, these personalized cardholders will showcase not only your vaccine, but a cute saying demonstrating your excitement about being vaccinated.
Leather Vaccine Cardholder by AACreativeDesignsCo
Made with genuine leather, this cardholder will protect your card in style. Plus, it has two credit card slots, so you can keep all your cards with you at one time.
Vaccine Cardholder by PlannerByHaldi
We love how you can clip this vegan leather cardholder to your pants, jacket or backpack. Plus, you can choose from over 30 unique colors.
KEYLION Vaccination Card Protector- 10-Pack
If you aren't looking for anything special, this 10-pack of clear vaccine card protectors is a must.