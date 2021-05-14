Make It Nice with Dorinda Medley's Travel Must-Haves

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Real Housewives of New York City fans know that no one does a girls trip like Dorinda Medley. She truly thrives hosting at Blue Stone manor, telling E!, "I love to entertain. I choose the menus and table settings, cook, and play Lady of the Manor!" No wonder Rihanna invited herself to the house. Dorinda goes all out. Every. Single. Time. Who wouldn't want to be on a Dorinda-hosted trip?
Whether Dorinda is hosting at her Berkshires home or traveling with friends to another location, Dorinda always knows how to "make it nice," which is more than just an iconic TV moment. Now, it's the title of her debut book, which is all about her life before, during, and after Bravo.
Although we all can't get that invite to Blue Stone Manor, we can follow Dorinda's vacation advice. She said, "Go away with your eyes wide open, but with the enthusiasm to be open to new adventures, people and opportunities, and GET ENOUGH SLEEP!" She also shared beauty products, snacks, clothes, and more to ensure that we can all "make it nice" on our next girls trip.
Clarins Hand and Nail Treatment Cream
"This is the best hand and nail treatment cream with an amazing scent. I keep it in my handbag at all times."
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device & Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer
"This device wakes up my face in the morning and is an important part of my regular routine."
Nutrisystem Dark Chocolate And Sea Salt Nut Bars
"Nutrisystem snack bars are my on-the-go healthy snack. I always have one in my handbag to avoid hunger or low blood sugar."
Skims Naked Slip Dress
"Every girl needs good support, right?"
Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle
"I always bring a full-size candle wherever I go. I have been using this scent from Jo Malone since I lived in London."
Girlfriend Collective Unitard
"I love a good unitard. They are easy and very comfortable for travel." This one is available in six colors.
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant
"Nails, hands, lips, feet– this is old-school cream from Elizabeth Arden and still the best."
LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops- 2 Pack
"I keep this on hand in my makeup case to keep my eyes looking good and clear."
BeautyBio Exfoliating Body Wipes- 30 Count
"These wipes remove makeup, exfoliate the skin, and they are peptide-infused."
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
"I can't wear earbuds, so I use my Bose headphones all the time! They are so comfortable." Dorinda isn't the only one who relies on these headphones. They've received more than 15,000 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Selected Poems of T. S. Eliot
"I never leave home without my copy of T.S. Elliott's poems paperback for late night reading before I go to bed."
Acuvue Oasys With Transitions Contact Lens (6 lens pack)
"My eyes! I always carry Acuvue in my bag just in case!"
Olivia von Halle Coco Clementine Silk Pajama Set
"My favorite silk pajamas. Why not feel glamorous while you sleep? And the colors are incredible!"
Eres Journal Chunky-Knit Lounge Trousers
"These are the coziest light cashmere lounge pants ever and great for nap time and hanging out before dinner."
Chanel Rectangle Sunglasses
"My all-time favorite classic sunglasses for that sophisticated yet sporty look from Chanel."
Gucci GG-Intarsia Cotton-Blend Lamé Knee-High Socks
"Travel socks are always so fun and chic, especially ones from Gucci. They look great, keep you warm and are easy to pack."
Away The Carry-On
Dorinda packs all of her favorites in this Away carry-on suitcase when she travels. It's available in eight different colors.
Make It Nice by Dorinda Medley
"And, of course when it is released August 17, I will be bringing a copy of my new book with me on weekends in case any of my friends are looking for a good read!"
