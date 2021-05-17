MTV AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Double the red carpets, double the fun! The MTV Movie & TV Awards is now a two-night event and we have all the looks from the red carpet in one place.

You just never know what to expect at this award show.

In case you didn't already guess, the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are officially here and your favorite Hollywood stars from the big and small screen are coming together for not one, but two nights of non-stop entertainment.

On Sunday, May 16, Leslie Jones will host night one, which celebrates the best of movies and TV. But on Monday, May 17, comedian Nikki Glaser will pay tribute to the wildest moments in reality TV with the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

While many big winners won't be revealed until the night of, MTV previously announced that Scarlett Johansson will be the recipient of this year's Generation Award while Sacha Baron Cohen will walk away with the Comedic Genius Award

Before any golden-popcorn trophy is handed out, however, the stars will be walking the red carpet outside the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. What are they wearing? We're so glad you asked.

We've compiled all the fashionable looks from nominees, presenters and attendees in our massive gallery below. Keep scrolling to see who dressed to impress.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Addison Rae

In Christopher Esber

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Yara Shahidi

In Yara Shahidi x Adidas

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
William Zabka

     

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Mandy Moore

In Altuzarra with Ana Khouri jewelry

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Riley Keough

In Gucci

Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Jacob Elordi

    

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Taylour Paige

In Gucci

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Lana Condor

In Giorgio Armani

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Yvonne Orji

In Mimi Plange

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Henry Golding

In Dior

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Tanner Buchanan

    

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Victoria Pedretti

In Louis Vuitton

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Nasim Pedrad

    

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Anthony Mackie

    

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Leslie Jones

   

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Eric Andre

  

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Kathryn Hahn

In MISHO jewelry

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Elizabeth Olsen

In Miu Miu with Sophia Webster shoes

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Justin Hartley & Sofia Pernas

    

Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Madison Bailey

In Versace

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Rachel Lindsay

     

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Jurnee Smollett

In Alexandre Vauthier

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Antonia Gentry

In Valentino

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Chase Stokes

In Fendi

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Sierra Capri

In Haleia

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Corey Ryan Forrester

   

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Jonathan Daviss

    

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline & Madison Bailey

Madison in Versace
Madelyn in Versace

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Rudy Pankow

   

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
DancingDan

    

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards airs Sunday and Monday at 9 p.m. on MTV. 

