Here's How You Can Book a Friends Sleepover in Rachel and Monica's Apartment

Any devoted Friends fan knows that the apartment occupied by Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) is nothing short of a rent-controlled fantasy. It's not a real West Village apartment with tons of living space and a cute purple door: Monica's home for 10 hilarious seasons was nothing more than a space on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif.
At least, it was. Now, Friends fans can travel to NYC to experience life as Monica and Rachel firsthand, thanks to The Friends Experience. Made possible by Booking.com, enthusiasts of the NBC sitcom can now stay overnight in a recreation of the Friends apartment set.
According to the press release, an overnight stay at The Friends Experience includes "a private tour of the exhibition, onsite photographer and a safety-first itinerary." Overnight guests will have the opportunity to sip a cup of coffee on the iconic Central Perk couch, snuggle with Hugsy the Penguin and pose with countless other props.
Even better? You certainly won't need to quit the bank (or the gym, for that matter) after paying for this overnight experience. For a limited time, guests can book this sleepover for just $19.94, a nod to the year Friends premiered on NBC.
For those who can't make it to NYC, there's still time to reunite with your favorite Friends. The cast is getting together for a reunion on HBO Max, and just dropped their first teaser for the special, titled "The One Where They Get Back Together." The highly-anticipated special, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now stream on May 27.
Could we be any more excited for this Friends content?