Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and More Stars Speak Out Amid Israeli-Palestinian Crisis

Hollywood celebrities are addressing the recent violence in and around Jerusalem amid an ongoing clash between the Israeli police and Palestinian protestors.
According to NBC News, violence in recent days has resulted in at least 90 deaths. The conflict and rising death toll has forced political leaders to speak out and push for peace. As Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu explained, "It doesn't matter to me that your blood is boiling. You can't take the law in your hands."
For stars like Gal Gadot, who is Israeli, the unrest is a personal matter that cannot be ignored.
"My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people," she shared in an Instagram post on May 12. "This is a vicious cycle that has been going on far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so that we could live side by side in peace."
The actress concluded the post with, "I pray for better days."
Ultimately, the Wonder Woman star isn't the only famous face in Hollywood speaking out amid the Israeli-Palestinian crisis. Keep scrolling to see how stars are reacting.
Bella Hadid: "Hate from either side is not okay—I do not condone it!! I will not stand to hear people talk badly about Jewish people through all of this. This is about HUMANITY not about religion !!!! This is about freedom in Palestine."
Zayn Malik: "I stand with the Palestinian people and support their resistance to colonization and protection of their human rights. My heart aches for the families who have lost loved ones. We can not stand as silent witnesses to children being orphaned and murdered and not demand for the human rights of all Palestinians! This must end. Free Palestine."
Gigi Hadid: "One cannot advocate for equality, LGBT & women's rights, condemn corrupt & abusive regimes and other injustices yet choose to ignore the Palestinian oppression. It does not add up. You cannot pick & choose whose human rights matter more."
Rihanna: "My heart is breaking with the violence I'm seeing displayed between Israel and Palestine. I can't bare to see it! Innocent Israeli and Palestinian children are hiding in bomb shelters, over 40 lives lost in Gaza alone, at least 13 of whom were also innocent children! There needs to be some kind of resolve! We are sadly watching innocent people fall victim to notions perpetuated by government and extremists, and this cycle needs to be broken!"
Meghan McCain: "My family and I stand with the people of Israel today and always!"
Halsey: "It's Not Complicated, by Michael Brooks."