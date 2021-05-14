Nori's Black Book Creator Answers All of Our Burning Kardashian Questions

Watch : Khloe Searches for Her Surrogate: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, Ep8)

The genius behind Nori's Black Book has finally been revealed!

The May 13 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians followed Kim Kardashian leading the search to figure out the identity of the fan behind the wildly popular North West parody Instagram account. By the end of the episode, Kim and Khloe Kardashian came face to face with the woman (or should we say icon?) responsible: Meet Natalie, Dolls!

Now, Natalie is chatting exclusively with E! News to answer all of our burning questions: everything from why she started Nori's Black Book to who her favorite Kardashian is. Natalie even reveals the OMG-worthy DM Kim sent her on social media before they met IRL and the sass North gave her when they met on FaceTime.

Read on for our exclusive Q&A with Nori's Black Book creator Natalie.

E! NEWS: Tell us the story of when you created the account and why?

N: I used to be a really big fan of Suri's Burn Book back in the day on Tumblr and it basically was an account about Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter, who was super sassy, but she would talk about other kids in Hollywood. I would read that almost daily, like, "Oh I wish I thought about something like this, I love this," and then North was born [in 2013].

Me and my friend were talking—and this is when the Kardashians had that Babies 'R Us or Kids 'R Us clothing line—and they put North in it. And I was like, "Oh my god, North is probably pissed. She needs Prada, she needs Chanel," and a light bulb went off. I'm like, 'Oh my god, this is my chance!' So I created Nori's Black Book as kind of a spinoff of Suri's Burn Book.