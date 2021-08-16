You're Going to Want to Hear Angela Bassett's Advice on Everything From Your Health to Your Relationship

Watch : Angela Bassett Shares Her Deep Connection to Music at 2021 Oscars

Hey everybody, you good? Great. Because Angela Bassett has a little something to tell you about being Angela Bassett.

While we can't promise her advice will turn you into a Hollywood icon who dominates box offices (Black Panther, Soul), television screens (Fox's 9-1-1) and red carpets (turning up at this year's Oscars in a jaw-droppingly stunning crimson Alberta Ferretti), it is remarkably easy to follow.

"Well, I try to move more," she told E! News when asked how she prioritizes her health. "I have stuff at the house: I have a bike. I have sneakers, two working feet, two working legs." Noting that the process of staying in shape doesn't "have to be so overwhelming," she said she simply focuses on two mandates: "Move more and eat better."

So she makes it a point to consume more healthy greens than processed foods. "We know some things are better for us than others" is how she put it. "Some things in moderation."