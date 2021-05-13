Lisa Kudrow Explains Why Her Son Thought Jennifer Aniston Was His Mom

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" Vocal Habit Has Fans Shook!

It's impossible not to love Jennifer Aniston, and apparently, that's true even when your own mom was also a Friends cast member.

Lisa Kudrow visited Conan on Wednesday, May 12, where she told host Conan O'Brien that her son, Julian, who recently turned 23 and used to join his mom on the Friends set as a young child, has mixed feelings about now watching the iconic sitcom.

"I know he hasn't seen every episode," Lisa shared about her only child, although she wasn't quite sure why he hadn't been more curious. "I know for a while, in school, people were watching it. And he kind of felt like he had to, so that he can participate in what everyone else was watching. And he did really think that everybody else was very funny on the show."

Conan pointed out that it was a typical kid move to not be impressed by their parents, and the 57-year-old Easy A star agreed. The host continued, "He got a little confused. I know that he really was obsessed with Jen."